Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

