Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. Maximus has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Maximus’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,366,000 after buying an additional 514,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Maximus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

