Manisha Shetty Gulati Sells 786 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $21,025.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Model N Trading Up 1.6 %

MODN opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,644,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128,461 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,523,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

