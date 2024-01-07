Macroview Investment Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.