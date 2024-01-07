Macroview Investment Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,049.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.99 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $998.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $910.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

