Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,669 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

