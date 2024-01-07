Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $62,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 617,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $128,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

