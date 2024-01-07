Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %
LMT opened at $456.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
