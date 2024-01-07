Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of KIRK opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

