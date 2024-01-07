Keeler THomas Management LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Repligen by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Repligen by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

RGEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.63. 336,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.44. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

