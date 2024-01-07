Keeler THomas Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WMT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.89. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

