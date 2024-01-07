Keeler THomas Management LLC Buys 13,827 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keeler THomas Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,908. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

