Keeler THomas Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.99. 3,405,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

