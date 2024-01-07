Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $162,735.24 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96.

On Monday, December 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08.

On Monday, November 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12.

On Friday, October 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.91 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,418 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 597,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 286,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after acquiring an additional 176,253 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

