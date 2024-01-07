Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.