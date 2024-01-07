JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $44.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

