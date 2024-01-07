Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.67 ($3.13).
A number of research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.
