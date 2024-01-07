iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Stock Position Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 402.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,436 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 1.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 437.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Shares of IBTD remained flat at $24.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,915. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

