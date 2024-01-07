iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4,351.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,930,000 after acquiring an additional 242,347 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.