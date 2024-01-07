Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,937 shares of company stock worth $8,137,462. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

