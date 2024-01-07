Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.41 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.41 billion and approximately $130.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $11.89 or 0.00026946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00078719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,697,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,880,534 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

