International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $159.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.47. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.