International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 608.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 465,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,399,000 after buying an additional 47,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.