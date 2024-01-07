International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
International Bancshares stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150. 14.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
