InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 6,048.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,048.75 ($77.02).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Bank of America initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,200 ($91.68) price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($82.77) to GBX 6,000 ($76.40) in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
