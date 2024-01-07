InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 6,048.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,048.75 ($77.02).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Bank of America initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,200 ($91.68) price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($82.77) to GBX 6,000 ($76.40) in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 7,088 ($90.26) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,988 ($63.52) and a one year high of GBX 7,214 ($91.86). The company has a market cap of £11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,531.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,480.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,052.56.

(Get Free Report

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.