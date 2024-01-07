Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells 12,278 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.29 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 822,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zuora by 13.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Zuora by 13.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 85.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Zuora by 22.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

