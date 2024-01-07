Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CAO Sells $22,095.48 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $22,095.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,195.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zuora Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Zuora by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zuora by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zuora by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in Zuora by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,171,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

