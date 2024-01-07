Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $106,571.31 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $106,571.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,990.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mikhail Eydelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $65.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PCVX

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.