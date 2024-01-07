Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 2,903 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $37,071.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 61,364 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $719,799.72.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 150,582 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,803,972.36.

On Monday, December 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $213,051.34.

On Friday, December 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $52,946.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $499,283.40.

On Monday, December 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $1,184,880.09.

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $631,974.96.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $996,472.82.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $12.50 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Semrush by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,990 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its position in Semrush by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 139.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Semrush by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

