Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells $145,172.42 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MDB opened at $365.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.82. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $164.59 and a one year high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.