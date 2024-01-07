Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells $145,172.42 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $365.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.82. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $164.59 and a one year high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.