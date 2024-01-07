Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells 550 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $172.01 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $152.60 and a one year high of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.12.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

