Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Sells $52,320.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.42 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $938.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

