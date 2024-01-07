Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CFO Sells $115,625.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ERII opened at $17.85 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Recommended Stories

