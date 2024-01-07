Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $187,636.64 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $187,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

