Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Sells $40,080.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
