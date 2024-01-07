Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INFY. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.93.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after buying an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $24,105,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Infosys by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,961,000 after buying an additional 440,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

