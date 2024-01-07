IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $30.93 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 41,090 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

UNP stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

