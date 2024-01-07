IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $16.56 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.33. 16,856,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,460,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

