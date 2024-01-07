IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,661 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 53,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 165,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,005 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.0% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WMT traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $156.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The firm has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.