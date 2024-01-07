Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $30,360.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00.

On Monday, November 6th, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $99.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,300,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

View Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.