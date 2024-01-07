Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hub Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Shares of Hub Group are set to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.