Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1,294.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,682 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after buying an additional 896,503 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

