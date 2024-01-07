Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 591 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 12,646,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

