Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,138.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 296,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

