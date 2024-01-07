Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 2.01% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GII traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,996. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $462.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

