Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 1.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. 2,841,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

