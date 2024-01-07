Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 2,863 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.13. 9,962,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

