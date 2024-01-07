Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. 9,777,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,885. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

