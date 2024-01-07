Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 441 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

BDX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.09. 982,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day moving average of $257.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

