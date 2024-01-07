Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.58. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

