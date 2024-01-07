HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.26 million, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

